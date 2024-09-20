Sega Announces ‘Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii’ Featuring Goro Majima

Sega of America and the Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studio have officially revealed the next exciting chapter in the Like a Dragon series: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

This new modern-day pirate adventure focuses on Goro Majima, a legendary figure in the yakuza underworld, as he embarks on a swashbuckling journey across the high seas. The game is set for a global release on Friday, February 28, 2025, and will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC (Steam).

Starting today, fans can pre-order various editions of the game across all platforms.

The Next Chapter in the Like a Dragon Universe

The announcement was made during the latest RGG Summit livestream event, much to the excitement of fans. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii introduces an all-new action-packed storyline, following Goro Majima in an adventure that spans both land and sea. Set one year after the events of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth™, Majima finds himself washed ashore on a deserted island amidst the wreckage of a ship. Stricken with amnesia, he doesn’t even remember his own name. Teaming up with a boy named Noah, who saved his life, Majima embarks on a quest across the ocean to reclaim his lost identity. As they search for answers, the duo becomes entangled in a deadly conflict involving modern-day pirates, ruthless criminals, and the search for a legendary treasure.

Gameplay Features: Assemble a Pirate Crew and Master Two Combat Styles

In Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, players will step into Majima’s shoes as they explore a vast ocean, upgrade their ship—dubbed the “Goromaru”—and recruit a unique pirate crew. Battles will unfold on land and at sea, with players taking on rival pirate ships, discovering hidden islands, and engaging in high-octane combat.

The game introduces two distinct fighting styles that players can switch between during combat. The swashbuckling “Sea Dog” style lets Majima dual-wield short swords and use pirate tools for devastating combos and aerial takedowns. On the other hand, the “Mad Dog” style, a fan favorite, allows Majima to use his speed, agility, and flashy techniques to overwhelm enemies in true Majima fashion.

Pre-order Editions and Bonuses

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be available in multiple editions, each packed with unique content for collectors and casual fans alike:

Standard Edition (Digital/Physical)

Deluxe Edition (Digital) – Includes DLC customization and character packs.

– Includes DLC customization and character packs. Collector’s Edition (Physical) – Features the base game, Deluxe Edition DLC, and exclusive merchandise like a replica of Goro Majima’s iconic eyepatch, a treasure coin pin, and other limited-edition items.

Players who pre-order the game will also receive two special bonuses:

Ichiban Pirate Crew Set DLC – Adds fan-favorite character Ichiban Kasuga, along with his pet crawfish Nancy, to Majima’s pirate crew, the “Goro Pirates.” Ichiban Special Outfit Set DLC – Unlocks two of Ichiban Kasuga’s iconic outfits for Majima to wear.

A Strong Year for the Like a Dragon Franchise

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii marks another milestone in a banner year for the series. Earlier in 2024, the mainline title Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was released to widespread acclaim. Fans of the franchise also have plenty more to look forward to with the upcoming Amazon Original live-action series, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, which will debut on Prime Video on October 24, 2024.

For new players wanting to experience the franchise from the beginning, Sega has made it easy with the Like a Dragon/Yakuza series starter bundles, offering an excellent entry point to the iconic stories and characters that define the series.

With Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, fans are in for an epic, ocean-spanning adventure that promises to deliver all the action, drama, and quirky charm that the series is known for.