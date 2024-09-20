Sega Announces ‘Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii’ Featuring Goro Majima

September 20, 2024
John Owens

Sega of America and the Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studio have officially revealed the next exciting chapter in the Like a Dragon series: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

This new modern-day pirate adventure focuses on Goro Majima, a legendary figure in the yakuza underworld, as he embarks on a swashbuckling journey across the high seas. The game is set for a global release on Friday, February 28, 2025, and will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC (Steam).

Starting today, fans can pre-order various editions of the game across all platforms.

The Next Chapter in the Like a Dragon Universe

The announcement was made during the latest RGG Summit livestream event, much to the excitement of fans. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii introduces an all-new action-packed storyline, following Goro Majima in an adventure that spans both land and sea. Set one year after the events of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth™, Majima finds himself washed ashore on a deserted island amidst the wreckage of a ship. Stricken with amnesia, he doesn’t even remember his own name. Teaming up with a boy named Noah, who saved his life, Majima embarks on a quest across the ocean to reclaim his lost identity. As they search for answers, the duo becomes entangled in a deadly conflict involving modern-day pirates, ruthless criminals, and the search for a legendary treasure.

Gameplay Features: Assemble a Pirate Crew and Master Two Combat Styles

In Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, players will step into Majima’s shoes as they explore a vast ocean, upgrade their ship—dubbed the “Goromaru”—and recruit a unique pirate crew. Battles will unfold on land and at sea, with players taking on rival pirate ships, discovering hidden islands, and engaging in high-octane combat.

The game introduces two distinct fighting styles that players can switch between during combat. The swashbuckling “Sea Dog” style lets Majima dual-wield short swords and use pirate tools for devastating combos and aerial takedowns. On the other hand, the “Mad Dog” style, a fan favorite, allows Majima to use his speed, agility, and flashy techniques to overwhelm enemies in true Majima fashion.

Pre-order Editions and Bonuses

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be available in multiple editions, each packed with unique content for collectors and casual fans alike:

  • Standard Edition (Digital/Physical)
  • Deluxe Edition (Digital) – Includes DLC customization and character packs.
  • Collector’s Edition (Physical) – Features the base game, Deluxe Edition DLC, and exclusive merchandise like a replica of Goro Majima’s iconic eyepatch, a treasure coin pin, and other limited-edition items.

Players who pre-order the game will also receive two special bonuses:

  1. Ichiban Pirate Crew Set DLC – Adds fan-favorite character Ichiban Kasuga, along with his pet crawfish Nancy, to Majima’s pirate crew, the “Goro Pirates.”
  2. Ichiban Special Outfit Set DLC – Unlocks two of Ichiban Kasuga’s iconic outfits for Majima to wear.

A Strong Year for the Like a Dragon Franchise

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii marks another milestone in a banner year for the series. Earlier in 2024, the mainline title Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was released to widespread acclaim. Fans of the franchise also have plenty more to look forward to with the upcoming Amazon Original live-action series, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, which will debut on Prime Video on October 24, 2024.

For new players wanting to experience the franchise from the beginning, Sega has made it easy with the Like a Dragon/Yakuza series starter bundles, offering an excellent entry point to the iconic stories and characters that define the series.

With Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, fans are in for an epic, ocean-spanning adventure that promises to deliver all the action, drama, and quirky charm that the series is known for.