New 3D Action-Platformer ‘Duskfade’ Coming 2026

Embark on an unforgettable adventure as Zirian, a young workshop apprentice, as he sets out to restore time itself in a world enshrouded by eternal night. Shatter the shackles of time as you jump, swing, and slash through a vibrant clockpunk world, blending nostalgia with modern gameplay in this timeless love letter to action-platformer classics.

Explore stunning realms shaped by the Master Clockmakers, each filled with mystery, magic, breathtaking vistas, and endearing characters. Navigate a wondrous world of ethereal forests, underwater realms, sunlit dunes, and cloudy heights in a diverse universe teeming with secrets to uncover.

Jump, dash, grapple, and glide through thrilling challenges that rekindle the magic of classic action-platformer favourites, and experience a timeless coming of age tale of heart, loss, and courage in a masterful blend of dynamic platforming and fast-paced combat.

“Duskfade is a gorgeous action-platformer that recalls the classic gameplay of some of our all-time favourite 3D platforming games,” said Sarah Hoeksma, Chief Marketing Officer at Fireshine Games. “The game’s developer – Weird Beluga – is an immensely talented team, with a wealth of enthusiasm for platformers and an eye for crafting incredible, gorgeous worlds to explore. We’re so excited for fans of 3D platformers to discover the wondrous world of Duskfade next year.”

The all-new 3D action-platformer inspired by classic platformers of times gone by, coming to the PlayStation 5 (PS5) system, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2026.