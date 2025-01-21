Ticket Sales and First Venues Announced for The Witcher in Concert

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

CD PROJEKT RED has announced the start of ticket sales for its immersive live concert experience on January 24, with a pre-sale beginning 48 hours earlier. To celebrate the tour’s kickoff, an inaugural concert is scheduled for gamescom 2025.

Snapshot:

First European tour stops for The Witcher in Concert have been announced for the following countries: Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Sweden.

The tour will officially kick off on August 20th, 2025 with an inaugural performance at gamescom in Cologne, Germany.

Those who sign up for The Witcher in Concert newsletter will receive an exclusive pre-sale code which can be applied to a venue of their choice.

Additional stops will be announced at a later date, including concerts in North America and Poland.

The Witcher in Concert, a celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, will bring to life the open-world RPG’s timeless score with a live orchestra performance. Select tracks from the game and its expansions will be accompanied by cutting-edge visuals and gameplay, as well as special guests Percival — co-composers of the game’s soundtrack who are known for their iconic contributions to beloved tracks.

CD PROJEKT RED officially partnered with gamescom, the world’s largest gaming event, to kick off the tour on August 20th, 2025 in Cologne, Germany. Following the inaugural performance, the international tour has announced its first European stops in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Sweden.

The list of currently available concerts can be viewed on The Witcher in Concert website — with additional stops to be announced at a later date, including concerts in North America and Poland.

Tickets for all listed concerts will be available on January 24, with an exclusive pre-sale running January 22nd and 23rd for those who are signed up for The Witcher in Concert newsletter. The full list of venues will be revealed over time, with select stops also seeing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt composer Marcin Przybyłowicz as a special guest.

The Witcher in Concert is created in collaboration with GEA Live and RoadCo Entertainment, the producers of live entertainment events in over 40 countries worldwide. Those interested can browse the current list of venues and soon purchase tickets through The Witcher in Concert official website.