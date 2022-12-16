Vikings: Valhalla returns! Get ready for more adventures with some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived. Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla premieres January 12 on Netflix.

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Season Two finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat; an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat.

Cast: Sam Corlett, Leo Suter, Frida Gustavsson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Bradley Freegard, Hayat Kamille

Directors: Monika Mitchell, Ciaran Donnelly, Emer Conroy, Jan Matthys