WWE 2K25 Gameplay Trailer Unveils New Match Types, Features, and The Bloodline’s Dynasty

Superstars from the past and present face-off in new Intergender, Underground and Bloodline Rules Matches, chain wrestling and more

The highly anticipated WWE 2K25 gameplay trailer is finally here, showcasing exciting new features, match types, and a first look at 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty. This year’s edition promises a deeper and more immersive wrestling experience with new brawl environments, intergender matches, and enhanced gameplay mechanics.

The trailer kicks off with cover star Roman Reigns, followed by high-impact action featuring Superstars like Seth Rollins, The Rock, and Yokozuna. New match types, including Underground and Bloodline Rules Matches, make their debut, offering fresh ways to battle. Players will also experience MyRISE Mutiny, a unified male and female storyline, along with MyGM Online and MyFACTION World Tour.

A major highlight is The Bloodline’s Dynasty, celebrating the legendary Anoa’i family. Players can Relive, Rewrite, or Create History in iconic matches featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Jacob Fatu, and more. Additionally, The Island, an all-new immersive environment, introduces a unique way to “Rule Beyond the Ring” on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Pre-orders include the Wyatt Sicks Pack, featuring Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan. WWE 2K25 launches globally on March 14, 2025, with early access for The Deadman and Bloodline Editions starting March 7, 2025. Stay tuned for more details on roster updates, match types, and gameplay enhancements.