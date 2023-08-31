Young Nudy Shares “Passionfruit” Music Video

, Grammy-nominated artist Young Nudy shares a new music video for “Passionfruit” from his celebrated album Gumbo that has been a constant in Rap Album of the Year conversations. The video, directed by iNightlyfe and Young Nudy himself, arrives as Nudy is having a viral moment with another Gumbo hit “Peaches and Eggplants” as the song continues to shoot up the charts. This week the song sees yet another Billboard Hot 100 peak at #49 and currently amassed 132M streams across platforms and 3.1B short form video views.

Discussed as potentially Young Nudy’s most compelling project to date, Gumbo, raked in raving reviews from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Stereogum, XXL Magazine amongst others. With features from 21 Savage and Key Glock, the 13-track project has song titles stick with the album title food theme with names such as “Pot Roast,” “McChicken,” “Fish & Chips” amongst others. Producers on the latest release include Pierre Bourne, Coupe, Kid Hazel, 44wxrld, Naestro, Cicero & Travis March. The “Peaches & Eggplants” video also follows Nudy’s second sold out tour in a row with his Gumbo tour following the Dr. EV4L vs. RICH SHOOTER Tour in 2021.