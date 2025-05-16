A Dream or a Nightmare? HURRY UP TOMORROW Now in Theaters

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Movie lovers, brace yourselves—HURRY UP TOMORROW, the latest cinematic plunge from visionary director Trey Edward Shults, hits theaters today, May 16. With a powerhouse cast featuring Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan, this film offers an unforgettable journey through insomnia, identity, and unraveling reality.

At the core of the story is a tormented musician, played with quiet intensity by Tesfaye. Unable to sleep and slipping into mental chaos, his world becomes increasingly surreal. As his insomnia deepens, so does the blurring of his grip on what’s real—especially after a fateful meeting with a cryptic stranger, portrayed by the ever-enigmatic Barry Keoghan. The dynamic between the two crackles with tension, mystery, and existential dread.

Jenna Ortega, rising fast as one of today’s most compelling screen presences, delivers a powerful, emotionally raw performance. She acts as a kind of anchor in the protagonist’s unraveling world—though whether she offers salvation or further confusion is for the audience to decide.

Director Trey Edward Shults (Waves, It Comes at Night) once again proves his mastery in conjuring psychological landscapes that feel eerily personal. HURRY UP TOMORROW is a visual and sonic feast, combining hallucinatory imagery with a deeply atmospheric score that pulls viewers directly into the protagonist’s troubled mind. The result is more than a movie—it’s an immersive experience that leaves you questioning the line between dreams and reality.

This film isn’t just for fans of its star-studded cast—it’s for anyone who appreciates daring, thought-provoking cinema. Shults doesn’t offer easy answers or clean conclusions. Instead, he crafts a mood-drenched, mind-bending odyssey that lingers long after the final scene fades to black.

So if you’re ready for a film that dares to explore the darkest corners of the human psyche—and does so with elegance, heart, and a touch of horror—HURRY UP TOMORROW deserves your attention.