A Rotting Wrath Rises in Vengeful Horror ‘In A Violent Nature’

In the depths of a forgotten forest, where shadows cling like a bad memory, a decrepit fire tower stands as both monument and tomb. Inside it rests Johnny, or what’s left of him—a festering corpse entwined with the sinister history of a decades-old crime. That is, until a locket—a seemingly harmless trinket that doubles as a Pandora’s box—is pried from its resting place by a group of clueless vacationers, unknowingly waking something they should’ve left buried.

Sixty years ago, Johnny’s demise wasn’t just a tragedy—it was an atrocity. And now, his spirit, raw with vengeance and injustice, has been stirred by the theft of that one small item tied to his violent past. The teens, blissfully unaware of the chain of events they’ve set off, are now the prey in a deadly game. Johnny’s decayed body isn’t just resurrected—it’s transformed into an unstoppable, bloodthirsty force, singular in purpose: retrieve the locket, no matter the cost.

As the undead golem closes in, he embarks on a brutal rampage, cutting through the group one by one. It’s not just about the locket anymore. Anyone who crosses Johnny’s path—whether they stole the relic or not—is fair game in his quest for vengeance. Each death is a methodical step toward reclaiming what was his, as if the sins of the past are being paid for in blood, drop by drop.

What began as a carefree getaway has turned into a terrifying fight for survival, with the teens scrambling to understand their nightmare—only to realize too late that Johnny isn’t some mindless monster. He’s on a mission. And he won’t stop until everything and everyone tied to that locket is dead.