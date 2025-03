A24’s Y2K will make its streaming debut on Max on FRIDAY, APRIL 4. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, April 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Y2K stars Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, Julian Dennison, The Kid Laroi, and Fred Durst.

On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Years Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy.

Directed by Kyle Mooney. Written by Kyle Mooney and Evan Winter.