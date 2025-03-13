Jon Hamm-led Drama “Your Friends & Neighbors” Premieres on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for its highly anticipated, compelling drama series, “Your Friends & Neighbors,” from creator Jonathan Tropper, and starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm. Already renewed for a second season, the nine-episode first season of “Your Friends & Neighbors” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with two episodes on Friday, April 11, followed by one new episode weekly through Friday, May 30.

After being fired in disgrace, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt and Donovan Colan star alongside Hamm.