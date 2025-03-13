Netflix’s “Devil May Cry” Animated Series: A Glimpse into the Upcoming Adventure

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for its highly anticipated animated series, “Devil May Cry,” based on the iconic Capcom video game franchise. The series is set to premiere on April 3, 2025, and promises to deliver a thrilling experience for both new and existing fans.

Produced by Studio Mir, known for their work on “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” and “Dota: Dragon’s Blood,” the series is led by Adi Shankar, who also helmed the “Castlevania” series. The story follows Dante, an orphaned demon hunter, as he battles sinister forces attempting to open the portal between the human and demon realms.

The voice cast includes Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary, and Hoon Lee as White Rabbit. The trailer showcases high-octane action and dark fantasy elements, setting the stage for an intense and thrilling ride.

As an adult animated fantasy with horror elements, “Devil May Cry” promises to offer an imaginative and exciting viewing experience. Fans of the video game series will appreciate the faithful adaptation of its core themes, while newcomers will be drawn into the richly detailed world of demon hunters and supernatural battles. With its release just around the corner, anticipation is building for this epic adventure.