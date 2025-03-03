“Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero” Starring Anjelica Huston and Matthew Rhys

BritBox debuted the official trailer, premiere date, new photos and key art for its Original three-episode limited series Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero, premiering as a three day event beginning Wednesday, April 16 with subsequent episodes airing the following days: Episode 2 drops April 17 and Episode 3 drops April 18.

The series, led by Anjelica Huston and Matthew Rhys, features a stellar ensemble cast including Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House, Surface), Ella Lily Hyland (Black Doves), Mimi Keene (EastEnders, Sex Education), Anjana Vasan (Black Mirror, We Are Lady Parts) and Clarke Peters (The Mantawauk Caves, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Eric)

England, 1936. After a scandalous celebrity divorce, British tennis star Nevile Strange (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) and his ex-wife Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland) make the unthinkable decision to spend a summer together at Gull’s Point, their childhood home and the coastal estate of Nevile’s aunt, Lady Tressilian (Anjelica Huston).With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile’s new wife Kay (Mimi Keene), tensions are running high.

Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder. A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death? An explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies. All compelled… Towards Zero.

Cast: Anjelica Huston, Matthew Rhys, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ella Lily Hyland, Anjana Vasan, Mimi Keene, Clarke Peters