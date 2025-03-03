Max Original Film “The Parenting” with Brian Cox, Lisa Kudro and More Debuts March 13

A hilariously terrifying comedy, The Parenting follows young couple Rohan and Josh as they plan a perfect weekend getaway in the country to introduce their parents. As tensions begin to flare between the more traditional Sharon and Frank and the laid-back Liddy and Cliff, the families soon realize that their rental – managed by eccentric local Brenda – is haunted by the presence of a 400-year-old poltergeist.

When one parent becomes thoroughly possessed, it’s up to the young couple and their meddlesome BFF Sara to unite the families and stop the evil entity once and for all.

Starring: Nik Dodani (Rohan), Brandon Flynn (Josh), Brian Cox (Frank), Edie Falco (Sharon), Lisa Kudrow (Liddy), Dean Norris (Cliff), Parker Posey (Brenda), Vivian Bang (Sara), and others.