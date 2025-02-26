Redbreast Irish Whiskey and Andrew Scott Uncover Hidden Gems at SXSW Film & TV Festival

Redbreast Irish Whiskey, the world’s most awarded single pot still Irish whiskey, has unveiled Redbreast Unhidden, a global initiative celebrating hidden gems in film. In partnership with acclaimed Irish actor Andrew Scott and the SXSW Film & TV Festival, this platform is dedicated to bringing bold, underappreciated films into the spotlight.

Part of Redbreast’s Quite the Find campaign, Redbreast Unhidden mirrors the experience of discovering the rich complexity of Redbreast whiskey—each sip revealing layers of depth and character. With this initiative, Redbreast and Scott seek to inspire audiences to embrace fresh perspectives and explore films that might otherwise go unnoticed.

The partnership with SXSW includes showcasing six original short films by emerging filmmakers, carefully curated by Scott and Redbreast. These selections—spanning diverse genres and thought-provoking themes—include One Day This Kid (Alexander Farah), Entre Tormentas (Frank Zayas), Nervous Energy (Eve Lui), Sweetbriar (Danny Rivera), Brief Somebodies (Andy Reid), and I’m The Most Racist Person I Know (Leela Varghese). Each film embodies values of authenticity, resilience, and artistic craftsmanship.

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Redbreast to champion emerging filmmakers and encourage creative discovery,” said Andrew Scott. “Supporting fresh voices in film is more important now than ever.”

The initiative will also introduce the first-ever Redbreast Unhidden Award at SXSW, honoring one standout filmmaker with a financial prize. With studies showing that 60% of audiences struggle to find unique films, this initiative aims to foster original storytelling and ensure that truly exceptional works don’t go unseen.

By blending the worlds of whiskey and film, Redbreast Unhidden invites enthusiasts to savor both cinematic and liquid artistry—one discovery at a time.

Redbreast Irish Whiskey will host a series of events and experiences throughout the SXSW Film & TV Festival, from March 11 to 13, 2025, including a screening event and a hidden speakeasy cinema-inspired bar. To learn more, head to Redbreast’s SXSW page.