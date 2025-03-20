“Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip” Coming To Disney+

This March, the Garcias are going on a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad road trip.

Watch the trailer for Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip, streaming March 28.

“Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip” follows 11-year-old Alexander and his family as they embark on a dream Spring Break vacation to Mexico City only to have all their plans go terribly wrong when they discover a cursed idol.

The family is put to the test until they resolve to return the idol to its rightful home. The film, which stars Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, Cristo Fernández, Harvey Guillén, Mabel Cadena, Michelle Buteau, and introducing Thom Nemer, with Cheech Marin, is directed by Marvin Lemus and written by Matt Lopez, based on the book “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” by Judith Viorst.