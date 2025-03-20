Bravo’s “The Valley” Returns for a Drama-Filled Second Season

Get ready, reality TV fans—Bravo’s The Valley is back! Season 2 premieres Tuesday, April 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock. Returning with a mix of familiar faces and fresh drama, this season promises even more chaos, heartbreak, and shifting alliances.

Who’s Back and Who’s New?

Fan-favorites Danny & Nia Booko, Luke Broderick & Kristen Doute, Jason & Janet Caperna, Brittany Cartwright, Jasmine Goode, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei, Jax Taylor, and Zack Wickham all return. Joining the scene are newcomers Melissa Carelli, Aaron Nosler, and Benji Quach—significant others of Jasmine, Michelle, and Zack, respectively.

Plus, Vanderpump Rules alums Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies make appearances, stirring up the already bubbling drama.

What to Expect This Season

Season 2 picks up right where it left off—friendships on the brink, relationships crumbling, and secrets ready to explode.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright : After a decade of marriage, Jax and Brittany are navigating their separation. Jax checks himself into a mental health facility, while Brittany leans on friends and struggles to redefine herself as a single mother.

: After a decade of marriage, Jax and Brittany are navigating their separation. Jax checks himself into a mental health facility, while Brittany leans on friends and struggles to redefine herself as a single mother. Kristen Doute & Luke Broderick : The couple is moving in together and trying to start a family, but Kristen still has burned bridges to mend in the group.

: The couple is moving in together and trying to start a family, but Kristen still has burned bridges to mend in the group. Danny & Nia Booko : With three kids under three (and another baby possibly on the way), their marriage is put under the microscope as accusations and tensions rise.

: With three kids under three (and another baby possibly on the way), their marriage is put under the microscope as accusations and tensions rise. Jason & Janet Caperna : New parents to baby Cameron, the couple holds their friends accountable—sometimes at the cost of their own relationships.

: New parents to baby Cameron, the couple holds their friends accountable—sometimes at the cost of their own relationships. Jasmine Goode : While focusing on love with Melissa, Jasmine gets caught up in drama, including lingering tensions with Danny.

: While focusing on love with Melissa, Jasmine gets caught up in drama, including lingering tensions with Danny. Jesse Lally & Michelle Saniei : Their messy divorce continues, with Jesse questioning Michelle’s past fidelity while she juggles co-parenting, a new romance, and her mother’s health struggles.

: Their messy divorce continues, with Jesse questioning Michelle’s past fidelity while she juggles co-parenting, a new romance, and her mother’s health struggles. Zack Wickham: Supporting both Brittany and Kristen, Zack attempts to prioritize self-growth—though old habits may be hard to break.

With friendships fracturing and new alliances forming, The Valley Season 2 is set to be an emotional rollercoaster. Catch the premiere April 15 on Bravo, and stream episodes next day on Peacock!