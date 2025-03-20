Award-Winning True Crime Drama ‘The Hunt’ Premieres Exclusively on Viaplay

True crime aficionados, get ready for a binge-worthy treat! The critically acclaimed Dutch series The Hunt is set to make its U.S. debut exclusively on Viaplay on Thursday, March 27, 2025. This gripping six-episode drama, inspired by the real-life murder of Marianne Vaatstra, promises to take viewers on an intense journey through a case that shook the Netherlands to its core.

Set in the spring of 1999, The Hunt follows the chilling story of 16-year-old Anneke, whose brutal murder sends shockwaves through a small Dutch community. As the investigation unfolds, the series delves deep into the dark underbelly of a society grappling with xenophobia, racism, and the spread of misinformation.

What sets The Hunt apart is its unique storytelling approach. Each episode offers a different character’s perspective, providing a kaleidoscopic view of how the crime impacts various lives. It’s not just a whodunit – it’s a profound exploration of human nature in the face of tragedy.

The star-studded cast includes Hans Kesting, Emmy-nominee Gijs Blom, and Abke Haring, who snagged the Best Leading Role award at the Netherlands International Film Festival. With additional nods for Best Drama Series, Best Screenplay, and a win for Best Direction, The Hunt has already proven its mettle in the world of prestige television.

Viaplay, the Nordic streaming giant, continues to solidify its reputation as the go-to platform for gripping true crime content From The Case of Iwona Wieczorek to Under the Radar – Secrets of a Swedish Serial Killer, crime enthusiasts are in for a treat.

Don’t miss the U.S. premiere of The Hunt – a spine-chilling, emotionally charged drama that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. Mark your calendars for March 27, 2025, and prepare to be captivated by this haunting true crime masterpiece, streaming exclusively on Viaplay.