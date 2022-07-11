Incredible Immersion Dolby Atmos Virtual Surround Sound Delivers Crystal-Clear Audio with Three-Dimensional Pinpoint Precision

Hear every step and relay every command with a gaming headset that supports Dolby Atmos, Active Noise Cancelling and versatile connection options.

Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset – Dolby Atmos Virtual Surround Sound, Active Noise Cancelling, AI-driven Noise-Cancelling microphone, USB-C Wireless Dongle – Lunar Light Alienware AW920H available in Leatherette and Memory Foam earcups, intuitive volume control, integrated microphones, a detachable boom mic and a slim, firmfitting headband provide a comfortable and secure listening experience—perfect for gaming, talking on the phone or listening to music on-the-go. Die-cast headband sliders make the AW920H sleek, durable and ready for all your gaming.