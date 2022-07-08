New ways to experience this summer's hottest horror entertainment experience

2K and Supermassive Games released a major new patch for The Quarry, which adds the highly anticipated online multiplayer mode, called Wolf Pack. Since releasing to critical acclaim last month, the all-new teen-horror narrative game has become the must-play, must-see entertainment experience of the summer, currently sitting at an 80 Metacritic score.

Wolf Pack is an invite-only mode where a host can invite up to seven friends with access to the game to watch along. While the host plays, their audience votes on each key decision, with the majority vote determining the outcome. With endless replayability already built into The Quarry’s deep narrative experience, Wolf Pack offers a whole new take on the unimaginable choices you face during your journey, enabling you to experience the fright with friends.

For those looking to dive even deeper into the story, all six episodes of the Bizarre Yet Bonafide podcast are also now available in-game. Previously only accessible on select streaming platforms, the 6-part limited podcast series features the fictional paranormal investigators Grace and Anton as they dig into the truly bizarre goings-on in the area surrounding The Quarry.