‘Amityville: Where The Echo Lives’ Haunts On Demand and Digital

When Heather West, a paranormal investigator, receives a call from a terrified woman who claims her house is inhabited by a ghost, she discovers the building has a horrifying history. After a presence from beyond our world reaches out to her, Heather begins to feel a pull to the other side of the spirit plane.

Can this hunter of specters deliver an innocent soul to a place of peace and discover an eternal truth in time to save her own life?

Amityville: Where The Echo Lives coming to On Demand and Digital on October 29 from Lionsgate.