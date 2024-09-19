Apple Original Films Unveils Trailer for Sir Steve McQueen’s “Blitz” Starring Saoirse Ronan

Sir Steve McQueen’s latest film, Blitz, captures the harrowing yet courageous journey of George, a 9-year-old boy in World War II London. Played by newcomer Elliott Heffernan, George is sent away to the English countryside for safety by his mother, Rita (portrayed by Saoirse Ronan). However, George, defiant and determined to reunite with his family, embarks on an adventurous yet perilous journey back to East London. As he navigates the dangers of war, Rita frantically searches for her missing son, adding emotional depth to this gripping tale of resilience and survival.

Written and directed by Academy and BAFTA Award-winning filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen, Blitz features a stellar cast. Alongside Ronan and Heffernan are Harris Dickinson, Benjamin Clementine, Kathy Burke, Paul Weller, Stephen Graham, and more. The film’s ensemble brings a range of performances that enhance McQueen’s vision of wartime London.

McQueen, known for his acclaimed films like 12 Years a Slave and Widows, once again partners with production designer Adam Stockhausen, costume designer Jacqueline Durran, and legendary composer Hans Zimmer. The cinematography is led by Yorick Le Saux, known for his work on Little Women, and makeup designer Naomi Donne. Produced by McQueen’s Lammas Park, alongside Working Title Films and New Regency, Blitz is poised to be another powerful entry in McQueen’s celebrated filmography.

In select theaters November 1, streaming on Apple TV+ November 22.