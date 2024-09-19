Apple Sci-Fi Drama ‘Silo’ Returns for Season Two Adding Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Apple TV+ has officially announced that its hit series Silo will return for a second season on Friday, November 15. This much-anticipated season will see a new face joining the cast—Steve Zahn, known for his role in The White Lotus.

The news was revealed during a special fan panel that featured key figures from the series, including star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson, actor Common, series creator and showrunner Graham Yost, and executive producer Hugh Howey. Zahn also made a surprise appearance at the event, adding excitement for the upcoming season.

The second season of Silo will consist of 10 episodes, with the first premiering globally on Apple TV+ on November 15. New episodes will drop weekly every Friday, with the season finale scheduled for January 17, 2025.

Based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling Wool trilogy, Silo is set in a dystopian future where the last ten thousand humans live in a massive, mile-deep underground silo, cut off from the deadly, toxic world above. The mystery at the heart of the series revolves around the origins of the silo—no one knows when or why it was built, and those who attempt to uncover the truth face dangerous consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer determined to find out the truth behind a loved one’s death, only to stumble upon a conspiracy far more complex and perilous than she ever imagined.

Alongside Ferguson, Common, and Zahn, the ensemble cast for season two includes Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen.

For fans looking to catch up, the complete first season of Silo is now available to stream globally on Apple TV+. With the addition of Zahn and a fresh set of mysteries to unravel, season two promises to deliver even more suspense and intrigue.