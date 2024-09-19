Peabody Award-Winning Hbo Original Comedy Series “Somebody Somewhere” Returns for Final Season

From Mighty Mint, Duplass Brothers Productions, and executive producers Bridget Everett, Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, the series follows Sam (Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold.

Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. In season three, we see growth against all odds.

The Peabody Award-winning and critically acclaimed third and final season of the HBO Original comedy series Somebody Somewhere, starring, written, and executive produced by comedian and singer Bridget Everett, returns Sunday, October 27 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

The second season of Somebody Somewhere won a Peabody Award and was nominated for a second GLAAD Media Award. Bridget Everett received individual nominations by the Critics Choice Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and the TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. In 2022, season one was honored by AFI amongst their Television Programs of the Year.