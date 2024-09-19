“Hold Your Breath” Thriller Starring Sarah Paulson Arrives on Hulu

Set in the 1930s during Oklahoma’s infamous Dust Bowl, Hold Your Breath follows a gripping and eerie tale. Amidst the relentless dust storms that plagued the region, a woman (played by Sarah Paulson) becomes convinced that something far more sinister than the elements is threatening her family.

As nature’s fury rages outside, the psychological tension builds inside, blurring the lines between reality and paranoia. With a chilling atmosphere and haunting performances, Hold Your Breath promises to be an original horror experience.

Mark your calendars—Hold Your Breath premieres on Hulu on October 3.