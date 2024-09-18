Spanish Smash Thriller ‘The Platform’ Gets Second Installment on Netflix

Netflix has revealed today the release date of the highly anticipated second part of The Platform universe, one of the most popular Spanish films in Netflix history, ranking fifth in the non-English Film Top Ten category with 82,800,000 views. The second part, starring Milena Smit and Hovik Keuchkerian, will arrive on the streaming service on October 4th.

As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life?

The Platform 2 stars Milena Smit (The Snow Girl), Hovik Keuchkerian (Money Heist), Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones), and Óscar Jaenada (Luis Miguel: The Series). It is directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia (The Platform) and produced by Carlos Juárez, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, and Raquel Perea, from the Basque Films team.