Apple TV+ Shares First Trailer for New Series “Dope Thief”

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for “Dope Thief,” its new, eight-episode crime drama executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Ridley Scott, who also directs the first episode, created and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Peter Craig, and starring Academy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry, who also serves as executive producer. “Dope Thief” makes its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, March 14, 2025 followed by new episodes every Friday through April 25.

Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name, the series follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.



The ensemble cast starring alongside Henry includes Wagner Moura, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison, Dustin Nguyen, and Golden Globe-winner Ving Rhames.