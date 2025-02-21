Abbott Elementary: The Complete Third Season Is Coming To DVD

Get your favorite back-to-school outfit ready as school is back in session with the highly anticipated release of Abbott Elementary: The Complete Third Season on DVD on April 1, from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. Follow the lives of the staff we have grown to know and love working at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, and go down memory lane with all 14 hilarious, wholesome and “educational” episodes from the third season. Pre-order your copy beginning February 18.

Quinta Brunson, Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, created the series and stars as Janine Teagues. Brunson, alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn and Brian Rubenstein serve as executive producers. In addition to Brunson, the cast includes Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy® Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

It’s the season for change for the teachers of Abbott Elementary. Janine leads ambitious growth initiatives for the school while navigating personal and professional challenges. Gregory embraces his role as the “cool” teacher. Ava surprises with moments of unexpected leadership. From Career Day to a heartfelt end-of-year celebration, the Abbott staff prove that with teamwork- and Janine’s relentless drive – they can handle anything.