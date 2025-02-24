Watch Kieran Culkin Accept his SAG Award – Watch the Ceremony on Netflix February 24, 2025Julie Burke Kieran Culkin: Award Acceptance Speech | The 31st Annual SAG Awards Kieran Culkin receives the Film: Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Award for his performance as Benji Kaplan in A Real Pain. Previous Peacock Exclusively Streams Universal Pictures’ Global Cinematic Event “Wicked” Next Abbott Elementary: The Complete Third Season Is Coming To DVD You may also like Prime Video Fan Favorite Heist Drama Leverage: Redemption Makes Season 3 Return Peacock Exclusively Streams Universal Pictures’ Global Cinematic Event “Wicked” Abbott Elementary: The Complete Third Season Is Coming To DVD Apple TV+ Shares First Trailer for New Series “Dope Thief” Mufasa: The Lion King will arrive on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV & Fandango at Home Season Two of Apple TV+’s Psychological Thriller “Surface” Debuts on February 21