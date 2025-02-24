Peacock Exclusively Streams Universal Pictures’ Global Cinematic Event “Wicked”

Nominated for 10 Academy Awards(R), including Best Picture, Universal Pictures’ cinematic triumph Wicked begins streaming exclusively on Peacock on March 21.

Wicked, one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, arrives on your screen as a generation-defining cinematic sensation. The untold story of the witches of Oz, WICKED stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover her true power, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet at Shiz University and forge an unlikely friendship – before their lives take different paths following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Their extraordinary adventures will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. Wicked is an immersive, cultural celebration you’ll want to experience over and over again!

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and more.

The biggest Broadway adaptation of all-time globally, WICKED won the Golden Globe Award(R) for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The film is also nominated for 10 Academy Awards(R), including:

‘Wicked’ Academy Award Nominations

• Best Picture – Marc Platt, producer

• Actress in a Leading Role – Cynthia Erivo

• Actress in a Supporting Role – Ariana Grande

• Costume Design – Paul Tazewell

• Film Editing – Myron Kerstein

• Makeup and Hairstyling – Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sara Nuth

• Original Score – John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

• Production Design – Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

• Sound – Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis

• Visual Effects – Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould