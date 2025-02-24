Prime Video Fan Favorite Heist Drama Leverage: Redemption Makes Season 3 Return

The Leverage Crew is back to fight for the little guy. Today, Prime Video revealed the premiere date and first look for Season 3 of Leverage: Redemption. The third installment of the fan-favorite drama will consist of 10 episodes with the first three episodes premiering April 17, and new episodes releasing every Thursday. The fan-favorite first and second seasons of Leverage: Redemption as well all seasons of Leverage are available on demand and as a Fast Channel on Prime Video.

In Season 3 the team pits themselves against a power broker stealing the clean water under people’s feet and turning into dirty money, fight against a mayor who’s literally the judge and jury of his small town, outrun a mark who’s finally caught up with them mid-con, outhustle a pool hustler with a side business in international extortion, and bring down an industrialist exploiting child labor. All this while dodging an intricate plan of vengeance from a past enemy and working through the fallout of their new personal relationships. But no matter what, when someone needs help, they provide … Leverage.

Leverage: Redemption stars Gina Bellman as Sophie Deveraux, Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, Beth Riesgraf as Parker, Aleyse Shannon as Breanna Casey, Noah Wyle as Harry Wilson, and Aldis Hodge as Alec Hardison. Guest stars for Season 3 include Jack Coleman, Drew Powell, Alex Boniello, Cedric Yarbrough, Mary Hollis Inboden, Sam Witwer, Rachael Harris, and more.