Apple TV+ to Premiere New Conspiracy Thriller Series “Prime Target”

The eight-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on January 22, 2025, with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Wednesday through March 5, 2025

“Prime Target” features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (played by Woodall), who is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world.

Soon, he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (played by Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior. Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.

The cast also includes Academy Award nominee and BAFTA Award winner Stephen Rea (“The Crying Game”), BAFTA Award nominee David Morrissey (“Sherwood,” “The Walking Dead”), Emmy Award winner Martha Plimpton (“The Regime”), BAFTA and Emmy Award winner Sidse Babett Knudsen (“Borgen”), SAG Award nominee Jason Flemyng (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”), BAFTA Award nominee Harry Lloyd (“Game of Thrones”), Ali Suliman (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Paradise Now”), Fra Fee (“Rebel Moon,” “Hawkeye”) and Joseph Mydell (“The Eternal Daughter”).