“Skeleton Crew” follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, the mysterious character played by Law.

Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

Stream the 2 episode premiere on Disney+ on December 3rd, 2024.