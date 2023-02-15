Aronofsky Awards Fav ‘The Whale’ Gets Digital Release Date

Brendan Fraser’s captivating performance as withdrawn but sweet-natured English teacher Charlie in The Whale arrives on Blu-ray™ + Digital and DVD March 14 from A24 and Lionsgate. Directed by Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, mother!), and based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale is an intimate and gut-wrenching exploration of forgiveness, redemption, and humanity.

Also starring Golden Globe nominee Hong Chau (2018, Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Downsizing), Academy Award nominee Samantha Morton (2003, Best Actress, In America), and Sadie Sink (TV’s “Stranger Things”).

As of January 24, the film has earned three Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor for Fraser, Best Supporting Actress for Chau, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley.