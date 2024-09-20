Avast ye! Roguelite Pirate-Infused ‘Rogue Waters’ Hits High Seas

Rogue Waters is a tactical turn-based rogue-lite set in a pirate world overtaken by a terrible curse. Recruit a ragtag crew of pirates and grow them into fierce warriors, befriend and call upon classic creatures of pirate myth, chart a course through an ever-changing game world, and turn the tides of battle on land or sea by manipulating the map to gain an advantage in a fresh take on tactical turn-based combat. The crew and the Kraken await your command–will ye heed the call?

The roguelite title will release on Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Game Store on Sept. 30, and is currently available for wishlisting pre-purchase on both storefronts, with a 20% discount off its standard price of $29.99 on Steam through Sept. 29.