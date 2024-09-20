Level Zero: Extraction Adds New Weapons, Improved Animations & More

Level Zero: Extraction entered Steam Early Access on August 13th, and since then, a number of impactful changes and improvements have been introduced. The Early Access phase has been an exciting time for the game’s development, with updates focused on enhancing the player experience. Below is a quick overview of the key changes implemented so far.

For fans and newcomers alike, now is a great time to dive into the game and explore these latest improvements firsthand. Make sure to check them out and experience how the game is evolving!



Changes & Improvements

Solo Mode: 9 Mercs, 1 Alien;

Movement & Gunplay Improvements: Merc animations rework, better feedback while shooting and swapping items, less jarring aiming, and more;

Faster Access to Weapons: Pistol as a starter weapon instead of the Nail Gun, military-grade guns now unlock significantly faster;

Progression Overhaul: After the server wipe, you will spend way less time grinding for new weapons. Get into more gunfights and get your blood pumping!

Weekly Events: Every weekend, expect a new in-game event with unique mechanics and goals to earn traders’ reputation quicker;

Mercs vs Aliens PvP Balance Pass: We want to ensure merc-alien confrontations are fair and fun while staying challenging for both parties. Check out the full patch notes for more details on light damage overhaul, new Alien respawn time, reworked cooldowns, and more;

New Guns: SKAR-R 7.62 and Tryzub bullpup assault rifle join the weapons pool;

New Grenade Types: Incendiary and Smoke

New Syringe Types: Find out what effects they provide!

Merc Rewards for Killing Aliens: Aliens will drop sellable resources;

Alien Rewards for Killing Mercs: Get a cut of your prey’s total inventory value;

Improved Tutorial/Onboarding: It’s now easier to understand how to play LZE;

Numerous Bug Fixes: Hundreds of bug fixes over the past five weeks.



The first server wipe is now live in Level Zero: Extraction. All progress, including the stash, trader reputation, and Mercenary/Alien Monster levels, has been reset. Rewards in the form of unique cosmetic skins remain in your inventory.



NEW LIMITED-TIME COSMETICS

Reach the maximum character level 50 with your Mercenary to obtain the skin. This skin is only obtainable during this wipe.

Reach character level 50 with your Alien Monster to obtain the skin. This skin is only obtainable during this wipe.

Note: unique cosmetics that serve as rewards for reaching maximum character levels with the Mercenary and Alien Monster; they are only obtainable until the next wipe.



FEATURES

Two classes to choose from: human mercenaries and extraterrestrial monsters

12 vs 2 play: 4 squads of mercs fight against each other and a team of 2 player-controlled aliens. Or choose 9 vs 1 solo mode if you prefer working alone.

Two launch maps inspired by sci-fi horror movies, with one more coming soon

Modern, customizable military-grade firearms, melee weapons, and gadgets, including light sources to keep the alien monsters away

PvE enemies: mutants, combat drones, turrets

Play as a Drone if your mercenary dies to aid your surviving squad

Unique cosmetic rewards for completing objectives each wipe