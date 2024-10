“Before” is a 10-episode atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller about Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn, encounters a troubled young boy who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past.

Before premieres October 25 on Apple TV+

Starring: Billy Crystal, Jacobi Jupe, Judith Light, Rosie Perez Directed By: Adam Bernstein, Jet Wilkinson, David Petrarca, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, Zetna Fuentes