Original FX Limited Series “Say Nothing” Premieres Exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu

Based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s critically acclaimed book, which was recently recognized as one of the New York Times’ 100 Best Books of the 21st Century, “Say Nothing” unravels the emotional and political complexities of this era. The series begins with the haunting disappearance of Jean McConville, a widowed mother of ten, who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again. This act of violence sets the tone for a harrowing exploration of life in a deeply divided Northern Ireland.

“Say Nothing” delves into the personal stories of various Irish Republican Army (IRA) members and the lengths people are willing to go in the name of their beliefs. It reveals how political and social tensions can erupt into armed conflict, and examines the devastating emotional and psychological toll of radical violence and the culture of silence that surrounds it.

The cast features some powerful performances. Lola Petticrew takes on the role of Dolours Price, with Hazel Doupe portraying her sister Marian Price—both prominent figures in radical Irish politics. Anthony Boyle stars as Brendan Hughes, a strategic but troubled IRA leader, while Josh Finan plays Gerry Adams, a figure who would later become a peace negotiator, though he has consistently denied involvement with the IRA. Maxine Peake portrays an older version of Dolours Price, adding another layer to this complex character’s journey.

With its intense focus on memory, identity, and the costs of conflict, “Say Nothing” promises to be a powerful, thought-provoking watch that sheds light on a turbulent chapter in history.