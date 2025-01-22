Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Two-Part Reunion Coming

Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” two-part reunion kicks off Tuesday, January 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Both parts of the dramatic reunion will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Host Andy Cohen is joined by Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield and Racquel Chevremont to reflect on a tumultuous season that left relationships more fractured than ever before. Rebecca Minkoff also joins in part two.

EPISODE 1516: “Reunion – Part 1” (January 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

The ladies meet to discuss a dramatic and shocking Season 15. Brynn confronts Sai for putting her through hell. Sai claps back at Brynn and accuses her of constantly lying. Jessel speaks her mind over the continuous gossiping about her marriage.

EPISODE 1517: “Reunion – Part 2” (February 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

In the dramatic conclusion of the Season 15 reunion, Jenna scolds Brynn for not taking enough accountability. Rebecca defends her beliefs. Brynn addresses the allegations she made on the last night in Puerto Rico.