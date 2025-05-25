Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 — Primal Reckoning: Hunt or Be Hunted

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Mobile, titled Primal Reckoning, drops on May 28 at 5PM PT and brings a savage twist to the battlefield. This season fuses a raw, primal aesthetic with a dystopian future, featuring new content, gameplay updates, and a special collaboration with NieR: Automata.

At the heart of this season is the brand-new Zoo Multiplayer map. Once a place of nature and wonder, Zoo is now a chaotic warzone where predators roam. Its design offers a dynamic mix of combat opportunities, from tight indoor skirmishes to open-area shootouts, making it a wild new playground for players.

Season 5 also introduces the VMP, a powerful SMG known for its rapid-fire capabilities and excellent mobility. Whether you’re rushing objectives or outmaneuvering enemies in close quarters, the VMP is a deadly addition to your arsenal.

In Battle Royale, the meta shifts with the arrival of Buy Stations. Scattered across the map, these allow players to spend cash—earned by eliminating enemies—on weapons, gear, and upgrades. It’s a tactical layer that rewards aggressive play and smart resource management.

Cosmetic updates continue with primal-themed reskins for the Combat Axe and Smoke Grenade, offering a fresh look that fits the wild tone of the season. These additions provide both style and identity to your loadout.

The new Battle Pass is where dystopia meets style. Packed with Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more, this season’s pass is heavily inspired by NieR: Automata. Highlights include the exclusive Kui Ji – YoRHa No. 9 Type S Operator, with additional Draws featuring Kestrel – YoRHa No. 2 Type B and Fiona St. George – Commander White—each bringing their own flair to the battlefield.

Primal Reckoning isn’t just about survival—it’s about domination. Whether you’re stalking foes in the jungle, unlocking futuristic gear, or dropping into Buy Station hotspots, this season offers something wild for every type of player. Get ready to join the hunt.