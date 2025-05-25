Deadzone: Rogue Unleashes Major Content Update Ahead of Steam’s Zombies vs. Vampires Fest

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Prophecy Games is excited to unveil a massive new content update for Deadzone: Rogue, dropping next week in celebration of Steam’s Zombies vs. Vampires Fest. Packed with new missions, unlockable rewards, gameplay upgrades, and the return of the popular demo, this update is designed to supercharge the experience for both veterans and newcomers alike.

“This update sets the stage for the Zombies vs. Vampires Fest and is all about us giving back to our community and giving players more of what they love,” said a Prophecy Games representative.

Here’s what players can expect from this community-focused update:

Zombie Wave Mission: Last Stand

Prepare for chaos in Last Stand, an intense survival challenge where players must endure relentless waves of the undead. With no end in sight, how long can you hold your ground?

Progressive Mission: The Gauntlet

For those seeking an escalating challenge, The Gauntlet offers a progressively harder experience with each run. It’s all about endurance, strategy, and pushing your limits one level at a time.

Earn Free Weapon Skins

Players can now unlock unique weapon skins by completing specific missions, giving everyone a chance to personalize their arsenal in a way that reflects their playstyle—no microtransactions required.

Save Checkpoints in Single-Player Mode

One of the most requested features has arrived: save checkpoints. Now, players in single-player mode can save their progress at any station, making longer and more tactical runs easier to manage.

Free Demo Returns: May 26 – June 2

Back by popular demand, the Deadzone: Rogue demo returns for a limited time. Play through the full Zone 1 Story Mission across Adventure, Normal, and Hard difficulties—solo or in co-op. It’s the perfect chance for new players to dive in and see what the buzz is about.

Driven by Community Feedback

This update also brings a host of improvements based on community input, including bug fixes, performance optimizations, and quality-of-life enhancements.

Deadzone: Rogue is available now on Steam, with a preview trailer for the update arriving soon.