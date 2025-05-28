‘Permafrost’ Unveils a Haunting Vision of a Frozen Future

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

The newly released trailer for Permafrost offers a chilling glimpse into a world transformed by celestial disaster. After the moon shatters in a cataclysmic event, Earth is thrust into a new ice age—one where frost has consumed the ruins of once-thriving civilizations, and survival is a daily battle.

Set in the year 2119, Permafrost is more than just another post-apocalyptic survival game. It introduces players to a hauntingly beautiful world of glaciers, frozen cities, and relentless cold fronts. The trailer masterfully showcases the game’s environmental storytelling, revealing how remnants of the past—abandoned homes, half-buried vehicles, and shattered monuments—serve as silent witnesses to humanity’s downfall.

Survival is central to the Permafrost experience. Players will scavenge through the icy wilderness, contend with dynamic weather systems, and navigate the ever-present threat of hypothermia. But nature isn’t the only danger. Civilization has fractured into competing factions, each with its own agenda and moral ambiguity. Tensions run high in this frostbitten future, and the few who remain must decide whether to unite or tear each other apart in the struggle for warmth, food, and shelter.

What sets Permafrost apart is its emphasis on human stories. The trailer hints at emotional depth beneath the snow—fragments of journals, radio transmissions, and environmental clues that reveal the lives of those who came before. Whether you’re playing solo or with up to three friends in cooperative multiplayer, every decision feels weighty, every encounter tinged with desperation and hope.

Graphically, Permafrost is stunning. The game’s engine brings ice-covered landscapes to life with striking realism—crunching snow underfoot, blinding blizzards, and the eerie beauty of the aurora slicing across the sky. The sound design enhances the immersion, with distant howls of wind and creaking ice setting the tone for a journey that’s as psychological as it is physical.

Launching in Early Access on Steam in 2025, Permafrost invites players to explore its frozen wasteland and uncover the stories buried beneath centuries of snow and silence. If the trailer is any indication, this game will be a harrowing, unforgettable dive into the cold heart of humanity’s last stand.

Stay warm. Stay human. Survive the Permafrost.