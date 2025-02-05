Celebrate 2K’s 20th Birthday with Big Savings on its Biggest Titles

2K turns 20 this year and to celebrate, some of 2K’s most popular titles and franchises will be on sale through first party platforms Xbox and Steam. The sale includes some of the biggest hits from the 2K library, with timeless classics such as Borderlands 3 and Mafia Trilogy to NBA 2K25 and WWE 2K24.

Available on Steam only, there will be a “20 for 20” bundle featuring 20 of 2K’s renowned legacy titles.* Experience greatness from 2K’s library with timeless classics like Civilization IV, the original Mafia, Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, and more!

Microsoft (www.xbox.com), 2K Publisher Sale, 4/2/25 – 17/2/25

Steam (store.steampowered.com), 2K Publisher Sale, 6/2/25 – 20/2/25

2K titles included in sales on Steam:

Bioshock Collection (80% off)

(80% off) Borderlands 3 (90% off)

(90% off) Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box (75% off)

(75% off) Civilization V Complete Edit (75% off)

(75% off) LEGO 2K Drive (60% off)

(60% off) Mafia 1 Definitive Edition (80% off)

(80% off) Mafia Trilogy (75% off)

(75% off) Marvel’s Midnight Suns (85% off)

(85% off) Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition (80% off)

(80% off) NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition (65% off)

(65% off) NBA 2K25 Standard Edition (67% off)

(67% off) Risk of Rain (80% off)

(80% off) Risk of Rain 2 (67% off)

(67% off) The Quarry (85% off)

(85% off) The Quarry Deluxe Edition (85% off)

(85% off) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (80% off)

(80% off) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition (80% off)

(80% off) TopSpin 2K25 (67% off)

(67% off) TopSpin 2K25 Grand Slam Edition (67% off)

(67% off) WWE 2K24 (67% off)

(67% off) XCOM 2 (40% off)

2K titles included in sales on Microsoft: