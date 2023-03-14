Chicago’s Cosmic Bull Unveils ‘Hangin’ in the I.P.’ Collection

Hangin’ in the I.P. (released on Feb 17) collects songs that Cosmic Bull band leader Mark Vickery collaborated on with multi-instrumentalist/producer Paul Von Mertens, known for his work with Brian Wilson, Mavis Staples, Stereolab, The Sea and Cake, Broken Social Scene, and Wilco.
Hangin’ in the I.P. follows a handful of singles and the 27X2 EP, all of which were released last year.
Chicago’s Cosmic Bull is the latest project from scene vet Mark Vickery, whose earliest band Word Bongo played the city’s top venues including Metro and Double Door. Vickery was also a live guest vocalist for Chicago mainstays Liquid Soul before joining the acid jazz/trip-hop groove collective Zo (which eventually morphed into the band Sumo), who took over Liquid Soul’s popular Sunday night residency at Elbo Room.
Mark released a self-titled solo CD in 2002 that was produced and engineered by Ellis Clark and featured Paul von Mertens (reeds), Mars Williams (sax), Hank Horton (bass) and Merritt Lear (backing vocals).