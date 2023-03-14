NYC Latin R&B Phenom Papikaiser Releases Video for Inspirational New Single “Envidioso”

If you haven’t heard the name Papikaiser, you will soon. The young Latin R&B singer is gaining momentum and a loyal fanbase in his adopted home of New York. Anchored by his high energy shows, model good looks and catchy songs, the budding star is building a career through hard work and determination.

“I wrote Envidioso thinking about all the times people have doubted me and not believed in what I was doing,” explains PK. “I feel like many people go through this and I want them to know they are not alone. Keep the bar high, keep believing in yourself and never settle for less.”

Born in Puerto Rico and raised in New York, Papikaiser has been surrounded by Latin culture all of his life. A close family connection, a strong work ethic, and a desire to do great things make this rising superstar a diamond in the rough.

Lookout for Papikaiser performing shows in New York City through the Winter and beyond. More new music and videos coming soon.