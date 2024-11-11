Cozy Farming Adventure Game ‘Everholm’ Launches on Steam

Chonky Loaf, in partnership with independent publishing platform indie.io, announces the official launch of Everholm on Steam! A cozy, but not too cozy adventure about Lilly, a girl searching for her long-lost sister who winds up on a mysterious and occasionally spooky island. The strangest thing about the island is that everyone seems to know Lilly, even if it’s all new to her. But before she can get to the root of the matter, she will have to settle in.

Everholm focuses on her journey, combining cozy farming, building relationships, and uncovering the mysteries of the island. The game offers a diverse farming and crafting system, allowing Lilly to turn an overgrown, forgotten homestead on the outskirts of town into a home bursting with life. Players will gather resources, turn them into refined materials, and use them to upgrade their tools. Plant seasonal crops, raise livestock and most importantly help Lilly find her place in this strange community.

Relationships are what it’s all about in Everholm. Each of the twenty residents has a distinct personality and forgotten past. Lilly can help uncover it by gaining their trust and cultivating relationships: Friendships grow through thoughtful interactions, completing quests, and last, but not least, sharing her wealth with well-chosen gifts. Among the quirky residents, players can find Zoe, the gloomy yet sharp-witted girl who copes with her parents’ divorce through dark humor. Beneath her sarcasm, she’s a loyal friend to those who take the time to break through her tough exterior. Then there’s Maple, who’s obsessed with Halloween and always appreciates a visitor with the right seasonal spirit. With every interaction, Lilly comes closer to unraveling the mystery of Everholm and discovering what happened to her sister.

Everholm’s charm hides a deeper, not-too-cozy side. The island’s underworld is a procedurally-generated dungeon filled with monsters and vicious challenges. To find her sister or craft the finest upgrades for her homestead, players must guide Lilly through these eerie depths. But it’s not just the dungeons that hold secrets—the island’s story twists and the complex, sometimes quirky interactions with the Everfolk reveal that Everholm is far more than a simple cozy adventure.

Ultimately, it will be the players who choose how to approach Everholm. The story unfolds at each player’s pace, and nothing stops them from wandering off the beaten paths to simply fish, forage, or pass the time exploring the unknown.

Chonky Loaf’s debut title, Everholm, is already making waves in the indie gaming scene, thanks to its blend of cozy, pixel art aesthetics, an intriguing, spooky storyline, and smooth control and gameplay. Showcased at events including the Cozy Family & Friendly Games Celebration, Steam Next Fest, IGN Live, and the PC Gaming Show, it was also nominated for the prestigious Best Visuals Award at the 2023 Dev Play conference and a part of the official selection for Indie Live Expo.

Everholm is available now on Steam for USD 19.99 with a 10% launch week discount.