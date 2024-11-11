Steam Spotlight: A Look at November’s Game Highlights

Each week, we dig into the wilds of the Steam Store, spotlighting everything from breakout indie titles to the latest genre-bending, AAA experiences. This week’s titles include The Rise of the Golden Idol, Is this Game Trying to Kill Me?, DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake and LEGO Horizon Adventures.

The Rise of the Golden Idol: The Award-winning detective saga returns in this standalone sequel to The Case of the Golden Idol. Uncover the truth behind 20 strange cases of crime, death and depravity in the 1970s. The world has changed dramatically – the sins of humanity have not. Available November 12th.

Is this Game Trying to Kill Me?: An old shack deep in a dense forest, a strange computer and a game that’s trying to kill you! Available November 13th.

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake: A stunning reimagining of the beloved masterpiece and narrative beginning to The Erdrick Trilogy. Available November 14th.

LEGO Horizon Adventures: Join machine hunter Aloy as she leads a colourful crew of heroes on a quest to save the world and learn the secrets of her past. Dive into boundless adventure, customize to your heart’s content, and take on action-packed battles solo or with friends. Available November 14th.