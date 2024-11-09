Zelda & Jazz II by The Deku Trio Now Available From GameChops

Videogame music record label GameChops is excited to release Zelda & Jazz II, an 18-track encore to The Deku Trio’s widely-praised debut earlier this year. Featuring intimate piano, upright bass, and mellow drums, The Deku Trio reimagines the music of The Legend of Zelda influenced by lounging bossa nova and coffeehouse jazz. The Deku Trio has garnered international attention via the BBC’s jazz program, Round Midnight, and on gaming news outlets around the globe.

Zelda & Jazz II features music from across The Legend of Zelda series. Highlights include Nintendo 64 classics Majora’s Mask and Ocarina of Time, GameCube releases Twilight Princess and The Wind Waker, handheld titles Link’s Awakening and Spirit Tracks, Skyward Sword for the Wii, and the Super Nintendo’s A Link to the Past. This wide-ranging tribute is topped off with artwork and character designs by comic and environmental artist Christian Benavides (League of Legends).

“The Deku Trio has been a long time dream project of mine,” comments GameChops Executive Producer Chris Davidson. “It’s refreshing to have great recordings of such talented musicians playing live on a project like this. My hope is this album appeals to both fans of chill-out game music and classic jazz.”

Stream the album on Spotify or Apple Music, or listen on YouTube, where an animated version of the album artwork is also available.

The full track listing for Zelda & Jazz II is as follows:

The Legend of Zelda (Ocarina of Time) Outset Island (The Wind Waker) Mabe Village (Link’s Awakening) Sword Search (Link’s Awakening) Song of Healing (Majora’s Mask) Inside House (series) Astral Observatory (Majora’s Mask) Ballad of the Wind Fish (Link’s Awakening) Great Sea (The Wind Waker) King of Red Lions (The Wind Waker) Dark World (A Link to the Past) Dragon Roost Island (The Wind Waker) Fi’s Farewell Song (Skyward Sword) Enter the Twilight Realm (Twilight Princess) Full Steam Ahead (Spirit Tracks) Serenade of Water (Ocarina of Time) The Legendary Hero (The Wind Waker) The Wind Waker (The Wind Waker)

Learn more: http://gamechops.com/zelda-jazz-ii