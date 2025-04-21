Yeat Drops Electrifying Visuals for “The Bell (Real Lyfe Shit)”

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Rising rap sensation Yeat has once again seized the spotlight with the release of his latest music video, “The Bell (Real Lyfe Shit),” which premiered on April 18, 2025. In just 48 hours, the video has racked up nearly a million views, setting social media ablaze.

From luxury whips to roaring crowds, Yeat is in his element—unapologetic, flashy, and raw. The visual storytelling complements the song’s message: confidence, wealth, and realness.



Online, the video is a hit. The hashtag #REALLYFESHIT is trending as fans flood TikTok and Twitter with reactions, memes, and edits.

With “The Bell,” Yeat proves he’s not just making noise—he’s setting the tone.