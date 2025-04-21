Doechii Unleashes Cinematic Chaos in Official “Anxiety” Video

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Doechii is making waves yet again with the official music video for her explosive single, “Anxiety.” Released via Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records, the track has already garnered over 272 million global streams, including 85 million in the U.S., and racked up a mind-blowing 23 billion views across social media.



Directed by James Mackel, the video follows Doechii through a lavish mansion filled with chaos. From a raging kitchen fire to a menacing Doberman, a falling chandelier, and intruders smashing through windows, the luxurious setting turns nightmarish. Even a brief escape to the street is short-lived—she’s soon surrounded by 100 dancers, whose presence only heightens the anxiety.

“Anxiety” has become Doechii’s first top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100, and it’s storming airwaves—currently top 20 at Top 40 and Urban radio, and top 10 at Rhythm radio. It follows the success of her #1 Rhythm radio smash, “DENIAL IS A RIVER.”



Now sitting at #12 on Spotify’s Global chart and in the top 5 on the UK’s Official Singles chart, Doechii is proving she’s a force to be reckoned with. With her last single debuting at #1 on both the Official Physical and Vinyl Singles charts, she’s not just riding the wave—she’s creating it.