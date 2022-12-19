Brooklyn, NY-based indie pop duo Daisy the Great performed “Time Machine” for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’s series, #LateShowMeMusic. The series kicks off the weekend by showcasing a new band on their social media accounts. The live performance is available now on The Late Show’s socials and YouTube here. Document Journal calls the song, “ the kind of soaring anthem that pierces through any cynicism, revealing whatever is soft, tender, and healing beneath.”

The performance celebrates a whirlwind North American tour with The Happy Fits that ended yesterday in Philadelphia. 2022 also saw the band play over a dozen festivals and release their sophomore album, All You Need Is Time, which Atwood Magazine calls, “a beautifully vulnerable, harmony-rich record that finds them shining bigger, bolder, and brighter than ever.”

The band is already gearing up for the new year by announcing a spring headline tour across the United States. See below for tour dates starting April 12 in Boston. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.daisythegreat.com.

DAISY THE GREAT NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2023

APRIL

12 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

14 – Columbus, OH – The Basement

15 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

16 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

18 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

21 – Portland, OR – Holocene

22 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

25 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

29 – San Diego, CA – HOB Voo-Doo Room

MAY

2 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

3 – Austin, TX – Antones

5 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

6 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

7 – Nashville, TN – The End

10 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry

11 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

12 – Brooklyn NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg