Brooklyn, NY-based indie pop duo Daisy the Great performed “Time Machine” for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’s series, #LateShowMeMusic. The series kicks off the weekend by showcasing a new band on their social media accounts. The live performance is available now on The Late Show’s socials and YouTube here. Document Journal calls the song, “ the kind of soaring anthem that pierces through any cynicism, revealing whatever is soft, tender, and healing beneath.”
The performance celebrates a whirlwind North American tour with The Happy Fits that ended yesterday in Philadelphia. 2022 also saw the band play over a dozen festivals and release their sophomore album, All You Need Is Time, which Atwood Magazine calls, “a beautifully vulnerable, harmony-rich record that finds them shining bigger, bolder, and brighter than ever.”
The band is already gearing up for the new year by announcing a spring headline tour across the United States. See below for tour dates starting April 12 in Boston. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.daisythegreat.com.
DAISY THE GREAT NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2023
APRIL
12 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
14 – Columbus, OH – The Basement
15 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
16 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
18 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre
19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
21 – Portland, OR – Holocene
22 – Seattle, WA – Barboza
25 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord
28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
29 – San Diego, CA – HOB Voo-Doo Room
MAY
2 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada
3 – Austin, TX – Antones
5 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa
6 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
7 – Nashville, TN – The End
10 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry
11 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd
12 – Brooklyn NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg